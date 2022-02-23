4,215 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $394.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,920. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $428.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.