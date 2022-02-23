ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.76 million-$420.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.71 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. 7,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,893. The firm has a market cap of $833.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 158,972 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 647,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

