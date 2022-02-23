Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 10,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 62,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 105,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.