Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.
Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 10,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.91.
In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
