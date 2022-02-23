Park National Corp OH Sells 18,383 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,792 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,383 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.19. 248,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,703,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.