Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

CFX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Colfax by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Colfax by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Colfax by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Colfax by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

