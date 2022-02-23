5,572 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.79. 773,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,498,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

