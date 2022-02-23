Analysts Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.57. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

ALRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,176. The firm has a market cap of $497.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.