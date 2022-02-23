Modus Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

RSP traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.79. 146,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $132.00 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

