Zacks: Analysts Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.07. BRP Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRP Group.

Several analysts have commented on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

BRP traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $25.86. 1,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

