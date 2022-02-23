Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 154 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after buying an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total value of $765,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,606. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

