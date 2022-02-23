FC Advisory LLC Has $9.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,538,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after acquiring an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.32. 41,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,591. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.