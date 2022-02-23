Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) is LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s 10th Largest Position

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 2.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.48. 23,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,186. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.