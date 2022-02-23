LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after buying an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after buying an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

