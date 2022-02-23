FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.000-$15.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.550 EPS.

NYSE FLT traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.28 and its 200-day moving average is $244.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

