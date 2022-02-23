Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -147.48 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

