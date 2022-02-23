Ellenbecker Investment Group Invests $225,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 557.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,500,000 after buying an additional 591,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.15. 44,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $326.04 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $437.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

