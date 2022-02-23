10,141 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,730. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.