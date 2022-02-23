Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 3,685 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,838,000 after acquiring an additional 72,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2,880.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.76. 16,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,970. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.