Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.74 and a 200 day moving average of $222.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.60 and a 1-year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

