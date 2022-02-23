Colony Group LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

