Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 64,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,223,237 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SVM shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $649.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.