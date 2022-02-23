HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 78,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,974,279 shares.The stock last traded at $32.24 and had previously closed at $34.44.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HFC. Cowen boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 76,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

