HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 78,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,974,279 shares.The stock last traded at $32.24 and had previously closed at $34.44.
The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HFC. Cowen boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)
HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.
