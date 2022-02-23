Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $31.51. Approximately 4,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 341,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.
AVNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.92.
About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.