Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $31.51. Approximately 4,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 341,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

