Titan Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $352,124.03 and approximately $4.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009726 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.