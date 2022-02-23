Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Harmony has a market cap of $1.67 billion and $140.17 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00234204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00037302 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,361,291,012 coins and its circulating supply is 11,716,717,012 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

