Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares comprises 1.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 12.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.05. 23,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,646. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.65. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $76.78 and a twelve month high of $155.82.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

