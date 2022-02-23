Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Cut by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,828 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $36,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.45.

DLTR traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.83. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.