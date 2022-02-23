Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 483 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 483 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMGN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.52 and its 200 day moving average is $218.23. The firm has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
