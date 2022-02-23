Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,280 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,283. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

