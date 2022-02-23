Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.30

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.30 and last traded at $93.15, with a volume of 471016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $5,572,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $15,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

