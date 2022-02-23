Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $297,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 560.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 109,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

