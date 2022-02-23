Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Buys 42,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EYEN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Eyenovia by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

