Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,817 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $63,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Amundi purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $20,968,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

FBHS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 80,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,712. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

