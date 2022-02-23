U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Raised by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $104,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,074,000 after buying an additional 470,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,273,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 324,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

