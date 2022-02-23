Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,737 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up about 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $147,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,296,000 after purchasing an additional 164,983 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,571,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,687. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Nestlé Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.