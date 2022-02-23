Modus Advisors LLC Buys 6,065 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 376.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,987,000 after acquiring an additional 69,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.28. The company had a trading volume of 177,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,950,586. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.45. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

