Modus Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $58.99. 22,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,884. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $63.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48.

