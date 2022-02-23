WhiteCoin Market Cap Hits $414.84 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $414.84 million and $6.60 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004239 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001313 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

