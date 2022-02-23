Omni (OMNI) Trading 24.1% Lower This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00006467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.83 or 0.00284090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,321 coins and its circulating supply is 563,005 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

