$563.50 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) to announce $563.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $583.06 million and the lowest is $543.43 million. ModivCare reported sales of $398.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in ModivCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a one year low of $100.54 and a one year high of $211.94.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

