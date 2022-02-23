iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.91. 37,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

