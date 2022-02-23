Modus Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. 130,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,762. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93.

