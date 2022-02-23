$164.74 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will post sales of $164.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $168.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $677.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.95 million to $688.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $736.41 million, with estimates ranging from $731.81 million to $739.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,769,000 after buying an additional 209,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 160,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. 5,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

