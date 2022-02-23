Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $527.80 Million

Analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will announce $527.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $532.00 million and the lowest is $523.60 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $510.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,696. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

