Park National Corp OH Has $25.46 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.37. The company had a trading volume of 42,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,597. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average is $171.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.79%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

