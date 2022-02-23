Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.699 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

NGT traded up C$0.68 on Wednesday, hitting C$86.42. The company had a trading volume of 50,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,603. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.73. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$66.25 and a 52-week high of C$90.94.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.56.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

