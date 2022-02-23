Red Spruce Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $52.04. 119,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

