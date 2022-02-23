Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $22.27 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 203,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,265,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,046. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

