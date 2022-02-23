Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.26 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,969. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

