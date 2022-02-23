Park National Corp OH Has $89.30 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,394,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,247 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 3.5% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Park National Corp OH owned 1.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $89,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,139. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.